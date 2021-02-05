News (NASDAQ:NWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

News stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. 27,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,911. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

