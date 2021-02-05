News (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Up 6.1% After Earnings Beat

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 853,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 887,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other News news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in News by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,692,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of News by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,346,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,692,000 after purchasing an additional 105,680 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of News by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of News by 623.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 504,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 434,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in News by 1,570.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 271,420 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

