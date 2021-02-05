News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

NASDAQ NWSA traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 215,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. News has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

