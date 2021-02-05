Newton (NEW) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00168284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00067352 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00081931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00232645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

