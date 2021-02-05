NewYorkCoin (NYC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,051.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $1,051.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00402747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003703 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,759,776,988 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

