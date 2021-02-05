NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Up 15.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.69. 3,259,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 1,421,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
NXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.
The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,711,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 380,751 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 65.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 219,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
