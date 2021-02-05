NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Up 15.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.69. 3,259,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 1,421,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

NXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,711,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 380,751 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 65.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 219,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

