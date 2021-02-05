Nexo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $37.75 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 112.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $889.67 million and $37.75 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00004229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.08 or 0.01294042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.88 or 0.06261153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00040945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.