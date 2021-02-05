NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Cap Reaches $270,581.81

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $270,581.81 and $6,930.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,152.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.01198732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.95 or 0.00485165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00037374 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001963 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002044 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.