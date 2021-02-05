NEXT (NET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,083.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $31,083.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00403302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003700 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

