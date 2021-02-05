NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 292.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,127 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $20,364,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.86. 68,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,134,537. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31. The company has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

