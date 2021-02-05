NextGen Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NGACU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 96,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 113,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

