NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2021 – NextGen Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – NextGen Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – NextGen Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – NextGen Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – NextGen Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $21.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – NextGen Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 125.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 47,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

