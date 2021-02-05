NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.13

NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 3455913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.77 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

About NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

