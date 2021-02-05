Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS.L) (LON:NEXS) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS.L) (LON:NEXS) were down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 155.59 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 155.59 ($2.03). Approximately 47,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 20,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £70.42 million and a P/E ratio of -26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.09.

Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS.L) Company Profile (LON:NEXS)

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

