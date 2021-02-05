Nexus Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Nexus has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $36.85 million and $764,326.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001360 BTC on exchanges.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,655,630 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

