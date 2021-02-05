NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $933,889.04 and approximately $610,939.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox token can now be purchased for approximately $41.32 or 0.00104888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00166153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00064416 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00076006 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00227285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00041735 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.