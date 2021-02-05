NFTX Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $44.77 million and $6.34 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $106.60 or 0.00279318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00156558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065763 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00238605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044038 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,000 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTX

