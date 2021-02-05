NGL Energy Partners (NGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NGL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 111,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,543. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Separately, UBS Group cut NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

