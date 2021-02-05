NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Down 5.3%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 5,028,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,764,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.82.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.