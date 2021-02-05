NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.1% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $135,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,378. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37. The company has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

