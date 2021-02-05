Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) versus Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIXD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIXD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nintendo and Aluf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nintendo 25.09% 25.97% 20.27% Aluf N/A N/A N/A

0.3% of Nintendo shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Aluf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nintendo has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aluf has a beta of -1.72, indicating that its stock price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nintendo and Aluf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nintendo $12.04 billion 6.58 $2.38 billion $2.49 30.20 Aluf N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Aluf.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nintendo and Aluf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nintendo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Aluf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nintendo currently has a consensus target price of $57.54, indicating a potential downside of 23.49%. Given Nintendo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nintendo is more favorable than Aluf.

Summary

Nintendo beats Aluf on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Aluf

Aluf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device. Its product lines include Predictive, Demonstrated, and Quantitative (PDQ) – Wafer Level Reliability (WLR), a wafer level reliability test software package; the ASUR SDR software suite that provides an environment in which users can test semiconductor wafers by using the JEDEC compliant PDQ-WLR algorithm library; and ASUR PDR, which provides an immediate view of stresses and device behaviors through the use of its real-time plotting tool. The company also provides shipping and coordination services for retail and wholesale, electronics, and manufacturing companies worldwide; and operates cloud based tracking and e-logistics. In addition, it manufactures and processes CBD distillate, a THC-free, purified form of CBD. The company was formerly known as COREwafer Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Aluf Holdings, Inc. in August 2015. Aluf Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

