Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIO by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of NIO by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $976,000.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. NIO has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

