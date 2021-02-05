Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

RY stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $86.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.