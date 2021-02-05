Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

