Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 194.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $146,835,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 55.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,503,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $80,749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 106,764 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.84.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $713.70 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $725.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $699.18.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

