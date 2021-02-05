Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,580 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in PayPal by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.4% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 102,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

PYPL stock opened at $266.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $274.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

