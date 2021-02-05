Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.93, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

