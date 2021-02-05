Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 23,540 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

KMI stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 280.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

