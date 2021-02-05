Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,780 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after buying an additional 519,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,668,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

NYSE PPG opened at $139.70 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.65. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

