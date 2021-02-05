Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 3,630 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CE stock opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.69. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $140.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

