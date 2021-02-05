Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,190 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

