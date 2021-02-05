Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.94

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 146039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

NSANY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $1.33. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

