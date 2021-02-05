NIX Trading 69.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. NIX has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $86,331.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 69.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NIX token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,610.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.58 or 0.04526906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.00403134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.10 or 0.01151556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.82 or 0.00488748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.12 or 0.00404478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00249500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021623 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,713,817 tokens. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

