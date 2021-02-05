NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,991 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.08% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $28,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

