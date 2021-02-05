NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $22.63 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,683 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $101.50 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

