NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 21,286 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,286 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Prudential PLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 139,428 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after purchasing an additional 133,075 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC opened at $156.68 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

