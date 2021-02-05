NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,368 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $25,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,216.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,184.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,061.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $868.08.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

