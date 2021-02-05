NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 38,914 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,914 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $16,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.84.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.