NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 539,567 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

