Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, analysts expect Noble Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.