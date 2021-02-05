NOIA Network (NOIA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.90 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00064371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.64 or 0.01221502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.09 or 0.06193956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.