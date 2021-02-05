Noir Market Cap Tops $461,719.05 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Noir token can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $461,719.05 and approximately $862.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noir has traded up 148.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00233225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,434,614 tokens. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

