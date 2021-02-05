Noir (NOR) Price Tops $0.0226

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Noir token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $461,719.05 and $862.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 148.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00233225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,434,614 tokens. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

