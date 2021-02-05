Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,127,969. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nokia by 2,327.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after buying an additional 19,906,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nokia by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,585,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth about $9,420,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nokia by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,969,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

