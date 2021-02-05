Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NOK. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

NOK traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,127,969. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Nokia by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 116,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

