Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €3.81 ($4.48).

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

