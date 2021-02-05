Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €3.80 ($4.47) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.79 ($4.46).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

