Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

NOMD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,253. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 34.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,518,000 after buying an additional 2,486,242 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,235,000 after buying an additional 1,166,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 801,299 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 914,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 680,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

