Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,047,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 33.4% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 136.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 182.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.77 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

