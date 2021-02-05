North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Given a C$16.50 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) received a C$16.50 price target from investment analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s current price.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.06.

Get North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) alerts:

Shares of NOA traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.77. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$15.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.42 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,400 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$106,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$2,103,252.48. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,450. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,720,032.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.